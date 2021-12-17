Watch
WATCH: Sen. Bernie Sanders rallies in support of Kellogg's workers

Evan Vucci/AP
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participates in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Bernie Sanders
Posted at 2:47 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 15:17:10-05

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Sen. Bernie Sanders joined striking workers from Kellogg's in Battle Creek on Friday afternoon.

His visit was the first for any federally elected official to the strike.

The rally comes one day after Kellogg's reached an agreement with striking workers.

READ MORE: Kellogg's reaches tentative agreement with striking workers

Watch it here:

