WATCH: Sen. Bernie Sanders rallies in support of Kellogg's workers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Sen. Bernie Sanders joined striking workers from Kellogg's in Battle Creek on Friday afternoon.

His visit was the first for any federally elected official to the strike.

Kellogg's workers made the company BILLIONS during a pandemic by working 12-hour shifts, some for more than 100 days in a row. But Kellogg's is now choosing corporate greed over the workers they once called “heroes.”



On Friday, I’m going to Michigan to stand with the workers. pic.twitter.com/aJftYweFAN — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 14, 2021

The rally comes one day after Kellogg's reached an agreement with striking workers.

