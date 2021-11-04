Kellogg's workers continue strike after rejecting company's latest offer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg’s workers continue to strike after a negotiation committee led by workers wasn’t satisfied with the company’s latest offer.
Negotiations ended just before 5:20 p.m. Wednesday after the company provided their “last best and final offer,” which did not achieve “a pathway to fully vetted workers without takeaways,” the committee said.
Because the committee wasn’t satisfied with the company’s proposal, union members will not be able to vote on it.
Brothers and Sisters,
We met for the last time today. We again agreed to negotiate later than our usual end time in hopes we could get something we can recommend. Negotiations ended at 5:19pm after the company gave us their last best and final offer. That offer did not achieve what we were asking, a pathway to fully vetted workers without takeaways. The company said they would get off their 2-tier and get to a pathway, but they could not find a fully benefitted way to achieve this. With this issue, we were unable to address the other items that are still on the table. We cannot recommend this offer and will not bring it back for the membership to vote on. We agreed that we will not have concessions and that is all their last offer was.
We will be home tomorrow. We will continue this fight for as long as it takes!
Continue to hold the line and stand strong.
-The Negotiation Committee
Read the Last Best Final Offer here.
Our negotiations have concluded for the day. This afternoon, the company presented a revised offer to the Union.
We are no longer proposing a permanent two-tiered structure. We have offered to continue the current pathway to Legacy wages and benefits, but with significant wage increases for current and future Transitional employees. We’ve proposed maintaining COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) for Legacy employees. We’ve proposed no changes to current healthcare plans, and in fact, have proposed enhanced benefits for all employees.
The union continues to insist on proposals that are unsustainable and unrealistic. They’ve proposed adding costs that would threaten the future success of our plants and cereal business.
Our proposals include:
- Continuation of current pathway to Legacy wages and benefits for Transitional employees
- Wage increases for all, including:
- 3% upon ratification for Legacy employees, and COLA in the following three years
- $2-$5/hour increases for Transitional employees depending on years of service
- Enhanced benefits for all employees
- Increased pension multiplier for Legacy employees
We’ve consistently addressed what the union has said are their primary concerns.
This is our “Last Best Final Offer” to the union. We asked the union to allow our employees to vote the offer. The union immediately rejected the offer and told us they would not put it before employees for a vote.
The Company remains ready and willing to consider any realistic offers from the union.
Our proposal reflects the contributions of our employees while helping us meet the challenges of the changing cereal business. This offer expires at 11:59 PM, November 11, 2021.