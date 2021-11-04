Kellogg's workers continue strike after rejecting company's latest offer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg’s workers continue to strike after a negotiation committee led by workers wasn’t satisfied with the company’s latest offer.

Negotiations ended just before 5:20 p.m. Wednesday after the company provided their “last best and final offer,” which did not achieve “a pathway to fully vetted workers without takeaways,” the committee said.

Because the committee wasn’t satisfied with the company’s proposal, union members will not be able to vote on it.

Brothers and Sisters,



We met for the last time today. We again agreed to negotiate later than our usual end time in hopes we could get something we can recommend. Negotiations ended at 5:19pm after the company gave us their last best and final offer. That offer did not achieve what we were asking, a pathway to fully vetted workers without takeaways. The company said they would get off their 2-tier and get to a pathway, but they could not find a fully benefitted way to achieve this. With this issue, we were unable to address the other items that are still on the table. We cannot recommend this offer and will not bring it back for the membership to vote on. We agreed that we will not have concessions and that is all their last offer was.



We will be home tomorrow. We will continue this fight for as long as it takes!



Continue to hold the line and stand strong.



-The Negotiation Committee

Kellogg’s is no longer proposing a permanent two-tiered structure and continues the current pathway to legacy wages and benefits in its latest offer.

However, the company says their offer comes with “significant” wage increases for current and future transitional employees.

“The union continues to insist on proposals that are unsustainable and unrealistic,” Kellogg’s said in a statement. “They’ve proposed adding costs that would threaten the future success of our plants and cereal business.”

Read the Last Best Final Offer here.