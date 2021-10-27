Kellogg Company's union workers host strike outside headquarters in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A rally was held outside of Kellogg Company's World Corporate Headquarters in Battle Creek on Wednesday.

It comes as workers with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) union have now been striking for three weeks.

#HAPPENING: Kellogg Company’s union workers from its #BattleCreek plant are gathering in Festival Market Square for a strike rally. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/vaQmbuyQy6 — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) October 27, 2021

It has been an ongoing fight to block a system that would prevent some employees from receiving full benefits and earning a pension.

On Monday, Kellogg Company agreed to sit down and continue negotiations, but the BCTGM Local 3-G Union President said they need to know Kellogg is serious.

"Really until they come to the table and can actually show us that they are willing to get off this stuff, it is really just speculation. We don’t want to slow any momentum down obviously. Everything that we have had is going in our favor. We really don’t want to stop anything until we are for sure that they will get into agreement," said BCTGM Local 3-G President and Business Agent Trevor Bidelman.

The union will sit down with Kellogg Company next week to renegotiate.

Until then, around 325 plant workers in Battle Creek as well as workers in Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee will continue picketing until an agreement can be reached.