Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Kellogg's to replace some striking workers after talks stall

items.[0].image.alt
Grant Schulte/AP
FILE - Workers from a Kellogg's cereal plant picket along the main rail lines leading into the facility, on Oct. 6, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. The Kellogg Co. has filed a lawsuit against its local union in Omaha. It's complaining that striking workers are blocking entrances to its cereal plant and intimidating replacement workers who are entering the plant. (AP Photo/Grant Schulte, File)
Kelloggs Strike Omaha
Posted at 11:34 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 11:34:07-05

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kellogg’s plans to start hiring permanent replacements for some of its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers after negotiations broke down again.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it failed to reach an agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Monday, so it is moving forward with its contingency plan to keep its plants operating.

The Kellogg’s workers have been on strike since Oct. 5, and now negotiations aren’t scheduled to resume until the week of Dec. 6.

The strike includes four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee, that make all of Kellogg’s brands of cereal,

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time