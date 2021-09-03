Kellogg Co. cutting 212 jobs in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Co. plans to cut 212 jobs at its location in Battle Creek by the end of 2023, a company spokesperson confirmed Friday.

That includes 174 full-time positions and 38 salaried positions.

It’s part of an effort to increase capacity in locations that are more cost-effective in order “to reduce costs, increase efficiencies and become more competitive,” Kellogg Spokesperson Kris Bahner said in a statement.

The plans build on the company’s streamlining efforts announced back in 2017, some of which were already completed.

Read the company’s full statement: