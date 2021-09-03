Kellogg Co. cutting 212 jobs in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Co. plans to cut 212 jobs at its location in Battle Creek by the end of 2023, a company spokesperson confirmed Friday.
That includes 174 full-time positions and 38 salaried positions.
It’s part of an effort to increase capacity in locations that are more cost-effective in order “to reduce costs, increase efficiencies and become more competitive,” Kellogg Spokesperson Kris Bahner said in a statement.
The plans build on the company’s streamlining efforts announced back in 2017, some of which were already completed.
Read the company’s full statement:
Kellogg Company is committed to improving our North American cereal business and positioning our Americas RTEC network for long-term success.
As such, we are implementing a robust commercial strategy that includes brand-building investments, capacity and capability investments at some of our RTEC plants, as well as ongoing innovation plans and we are seeing early signs of improvement.
In our ongoing analysis of our RTEC network, it’s clear that some locations are more cost-effective and better performing than others. We must ensure we have the right capacity in the right locations to reduce costs, increase efficiencies and become more competitive.
After very careful consideration and detailed analysis, we have presented a planned reallocation of cereal production across our RTEC Americas network. If these plans are finalized, they will deliver significant savings that could be reinvested into the business to drive growth and help to regain share.
These plans build on the streamlining efforts announced in 2017, some of which were previously completed.
While this is the right thing to do for the business, any decision that impacts people is incredibly difficult. We are committed to helping our talented and dedicated employees, and we are devoted to working with them and their union to ensure they have outplacement assistance, resources and support through this transition.
We also remain committed to Battle Creek. W.K. Kellogg founded our company here more than a century ago and the global headquarters of our organization remains here in our hometown, with a significant amount of employees and assets.
Kris Bahner, Kellogg Co. spokesperson