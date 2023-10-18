Kellogg Community College joins Olivet Direct! program

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College (KCC) has announced that students earning an associate degree will now be automatically admitted to The University of Olivet through a new partnership between the two institutions. Graduates will be able to lock their acceptance and financial aid awards through the Olivet Direct! program.

KCC graduates will enter Olivet as juniors, and receive 60 hours of credit. Graduates may also qualify for The University of Olivet ADVANTAGE Scholarship, which covers the full cost of published tuition and general fees after all federal, state, and institutional grants are applied. The goal of the scholarship is to guarantee students throughout Michigan a quality, relationship-based college experience, especially first-generation students and those from low-to-modern-income families.

The Olivet Direct! program was launched in December 2022. Kellogg Community College is the first community college to become an Olivet Direct! partner. More than a dozen Michigan school districts and nonprofit organizations are already part of the program.

“Kellogg Community College is pleased to strengthen its partnership with The University of Olivet, offering students a smoother transition from KCC to Olivet in pursuit of educational opportunities and viable careers,” said KCC President Dr. Paul R. Watson II. “The articulation agreement with The University of Olivet reflects KCC’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education and assisting students who want to transfer from KCC to a bachelor’s program with minimal loss of credits and duplication of coursework.”

“We are thrilled to simplify access and provide opportunities to make a private liberal arts education affordable for students who want to pursue a bachelor’s degree,” said The University of Olivet President Dr. Steven M. Corey. “The University of Olivet and Kellogg Community College share the common goal of seeking ways to make higher education more accessible to all students who aspire to earn a college degree to become more employable and enhance the trajectory of their lives. Thanks to this partnership, KCC students can now avoid the lengthy and often confusing admissions process and focus on successfully pursuing their bachelor’s degree.”

