Kellogg Community College announces new Retail Management Certificate Program

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College has announced a new Retail Management Certificate Program. The program will be available to students starting this fall.

Eight courses will be offered, which total to 26 credit hours, and can be completed within a year. The program will focus on the following daily business operations of retail environment:



Supply chain management

Legal and ethical behaviors

Marketing selection and retail location analysis

Financial reporting

Merchandising and pricing

Advertising and promotion

Customer service and retail selling

Store layout and design.

“The Retail Management Certificate Program at KCC is an excellent starting point toward a career in retail management,” said Dr. Chet Dalski, director of Simulation Education and Special Projects at Kellogg Community College. “Participants can explore the retail management industry, learning the various elements that impact success in this field. They can choose to further specialize in any specific element they find fits the direction they want their career to go.”

Kellogg Community College’s Retail Management Certificate Program will be available starting this fall. Anyone interested can make an appointment with an academic advisor by calling (269)-965-4124 or emailing advising@kellogg.edu. Free online applications to Kellogg Community College can be found on the school’s website.

