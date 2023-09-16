Judge dismisses complaint against Marshall plant, allows construction to move forward

MARSHALL, Mich. — Construction is on track for Ford’s electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall, as Calhoun County Judge William Marietti dismissed a complaint working to stop it.

Judge dismisses complaint against Marshall Megasite

A group called "Committee for Marshall— Not the Megasite" filed the complaint as part of its effort to prevent the plant from coming to Marshall.

“The fight continues. My clients feel very confident that at the end of the day they are going to prevail. They believe, as do I, that we are right on the law,” Robby Dube, the group's attorney, told FOX 17 Friday.

Earlier this summer, Committee for Marshall— Not the Megasite tried to file a petition that would allow residents to vote on rezoning the site for industrial use.

Dube says they filed a lawsuit after the city clerk did not give the group a “certificate of sufficiency” for the petition.

“It is our position that the city of Marshall intentionally inserted two appropriations into the ordinance to deprive my clients of their right to a referendum," Dube added. "But, we also believe those appropriations are illegal."

Judge Marietti decided Thursday that the rezoning ordinance correctly included an appropriation of money— meaning voters would not be able to stop construction with a referendum.

“This decision affirms the hard work, vision and leadership of local elected officials in Marshall who have worked tirelessly to help bring back 2,500 local jobs to our area after years of job loss and inflation,” Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance CEO Jim Durian said in a statement.

City Manager Derek Perry also expressed support for the judge’s decision. He released a statement saying, in part, “It’s now time to move forward and focus our energy on creating thousands of local jobs, including jobs for young people, so they aren’t forced to leave our area to find opportunities.”

“Obviously, we're disappointed in the judge's ruling," Dube said. "And, respectfully, we believe he's wrong in the law. We believe the court is wrong."

Dube tells FOX 17 the group filed a new complaint, opening the door for defendants Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance and the city, to answer to new claims.

