'I'm not roping a cow': Police officers help missing cows return home outside Battle Creek

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A trio of suspects who hoofed it out of their enclosure were safely returned home, thanks to the quick work by law enforcement.

Officers were called for three cows on the loose in Bedford Township on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The Halbert Herd, named so because they were found along Halbert Road, had gotten out of their pasture and were grazing a neighbor's flower beds.

A trio of officers, Corporal Craig Wolf, Officer Emily Tuyls, and Animal Control Officer Patrick Dellinger from Battle Creek helped the cows cross Halbert Road back home.

The police department shared some video from the officer's body cameras, showing the officers debating how to safely move the cows.

"I got a rope," a neighbor said.

"I'm not roping the cow," said one of the officers.

While the cows are back home safe, several flower beds remain in critical condition, per the department.

