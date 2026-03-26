Human trafficking sting in Calhoun County nets dozens of suspects

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Roughly 60 people were discovered through a human trafficking sting this week in West Michigan.

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP) Tribal Police led an operation with other police agencies to combat the exploitation of people in Calhoun County. Undercover officers were contacted through online means by dozens of people who wanted to exchange money or items for sex.

The officers provided information for a meet up on Monday, March 23. Several of the suspects did travel to the area, some driving more than 50 miles.

Two people were arrested; one for possession of child pornography; the other works at a large university in the state, according to tribal police.

Several others were documented and ordered to not return to the area. Investigators are working to gather evidence to bring charges against those suspects, said police.

During the operation, one woman was arrested, but officers determined she was a victim of human trafficking. She was offered help to break the cycle of exploitation, according to tribal police.

If you or someone you know is being trafficked, you can reach out for assistance through the National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-888-373-7888 or texting 233733

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