House catches fire second time in a year: Battle Creek firefighters respond

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department says a "suspicious" fire was spotted in a house where a different fire had sparked earlier this year.

Around 3:40 on Tuesday afternoon, firefighters were sent to Bryant Street near Convis Street to respond to a reported structure fire.

Within three minutes of the first report, firefighters arrived on scene, where they found a two-story, board-up house with smoke showing.

Crews attacked the fire, extinguishing the flames on the first floor while searching the second floor and the basement.

No one was found inside, firefighters say.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the suspicious fire, according to a press release from the Battle Creek Fire Department.

The cause is still unknown.

On July 24, 2022, the department responded to a fire at the same location, the press release states. In that fire, firefighters rescued the homeowner, who was on the second floor.

On thate same date, FOX 17 covered a fire in a similar area, in which Battle Creek firefighters rescued a woman who had been trapped in an upstairs bedroom. She sustained critical injuries.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's fire should reach out to Battle Creek Fire Department Administration at 269-966-3519.

