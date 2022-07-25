Woman critically hurt after being trapped in Battle Creek fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman was rescued but with critical injuries after a structure fire in Battle Creek Sunday afternoon.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says the woman was trapped inside a residence near Bryant and Convis streets before 5:40 p.m.

We’re told crews arrived to find large flames in the living room on the ground floor.

Firefighters entered the second floor through a window and found the woman unresponsive, fire officials say.

The woman was revived but is listed in critical condition, the fire department adds.

It is not yet known what cause the fire.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube