Calhoun Co. Health Department switches vaccine clinic to Pfizer from Johnson & Johnson to prevent cancellation

ALBION, Mich. — In Calhoun County a walk-in clinic scheduled to use Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was saved, thanks to the quick response from the health department.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department said they were planning to administer 500-700 doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine on the Albion College campus on Tuesday.

The CDC and FDA announced a recommendation to pause using it because of recent events. The health department was able to quickly make a change and bring in the Pfizer vaccine instead, so they didn't have to cancel the entire clinic.

"The CDC and the FDA has requested us to stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until they can do some further review this week, so we are doing that. We were able to call the audible and deliver the Pfizer vaccine to the site," said Eric Pessell, the Calhoun County Public Health Department's Health Officer.

It's the challenges of public health, but Eric Pessell the health officer for the Calhoun County Public Health Department said with the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, they didn't want to have to cancel Tuesday's clinic.

That's why they called in doses of Pfizer's vaccine instead.

"I wanted the Pfizer specifically. They were offering Johnson & Johnson before, but luckily I got an email this morning saying they switched it. I thought it was really cool because I expected the Johnson & Johnson, but they changed it last minute," said James Scarborough, who received his first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Scarborough said he would've got either vaccine regardless. While he was hesitant at first, he did the research.

"If you just do your research, you’ll find that the perks far outweigh the cons," said Scarborough.

"I think a lot of people need to look into it. If they did read about it, they would get it," said Elijah Hazel, who received his first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Hazel also did his research. He said he didn't care what vaccine he got, either; he just wanted to be protected.

"It is nice to know that I am making a difference, you know? I got graduation, my open house and college and stuff to worry about, so it is nice to know I’ll be vaccinated," said Hazel.

Those people who received their first Pfizer vaccine dose on Tuesday will return in three weeks for their second dose.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department's other walk-in clinics this week will also feature the Pfizer vaccine. That clinic will be held at the YMCA in Battle Creek on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

