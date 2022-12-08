Watch Now
Harper Creek teacher accused of misconduct retires

Posted at 11:07 AM, Dec 08, 2022
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Harper Creek High School teacher accused of misconduct has voluntarily retired from public education.

In a message posted to Harper Creek Community Schools’ (HCCS) website, the superintendent says the teacher chose to entire retirement before investigation into their alleged misconduct had finished.

The teacher was placed on non-disciplinary leave following allegations posted to social media last month, the school district says.

“Student safety and a positive learning environment are Harper Creek Community Schools’ primary concerns,” the district writes. “The District will ensure safe places within the school for students and staff having a difficult time with this situation.”

HCCS says they will educate students and train staff members on maintaining health relationships within the school system.

