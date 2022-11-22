Harper Creek Community Schools teacher accused of misconduct, placed on leave

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Harper Creek Community Schools teacher has been placed on non-disciplinary leave pending an investigation into a social media post alleging misconduct.

The superintendent of Harper Creek Community Schools says the district was made aware of a social media post alleging instances of misconduct by a district teacher.

According to the superintendent, the employee was immediately placed on non-disciplinary leave, which is standard protocol for allegations of misconduct.

Since the investigation is ongoing, the district was not able to provide further details about what exactly the teacher is accused of.

In a statement on the district’s website, the superintendent wrote, “Harper Creek remains committed to its responsibilities to safeguard, nurture and develop our students. We also respect the due process rights of our employees. The District has policies and procedures in place to investigate and handle any allegations of misconduct. We appreciate the trust and confidence that our families place in Harper Creek Community Schools, and we will continue to work to maintain that trust.”

