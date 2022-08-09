Groundbreaking ceremony for The Link held on August 5

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A groundbreaking ceremony for The Link was held on August 5. The ceremony featured the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke, and City Commissioner Boonikka Herring.

The Link is described as a community event space that will work with community partners to host events. The goal is for the space to host celebrations, community meetings, entertainment, and educational programs.

The Link was created by Tonesha Heath and her husband Marcelle. Tonesha Marcelle was awarded grant funds from the Washington Heights Entrepreneurial Fund in 2020. The Link was created in honor of Tonesha’s father, Anthony Elmore, who owned the property before his death in 2020. At the property, Elmore operated the clothing store Stream 1.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Link to the west end development strategy of downtown Battle Creek,” said Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Kara Beer. “Tonesha and her family are creating a space that the entire community will embrace and most importantly establishing a sense of place in the west end. Good business leaders create a vision, articulate the vision, passionately own the vision, and relentlessly drive it to completion.”

Construction on The Link began in July. The goal is to have a soft opening by the end of the year.

