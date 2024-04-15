Grease fire in fryer at McDonald's in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Equipment failure is being blamed for a fire Monday morning at a McDonald's location in West Michigan.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the McDonald's on West Columbia Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. on April 15. Firefighters found a small fire near the grease fryer in the kitchen.

Employees used two fire extinguishers to knock the flames down. Firefighters used a third to finally get the flames out.

Preliminary investigation results show the fire started behind the fryer equipment. The report lists equipment failure as a probable cause of the fire, but did not elaborate on what equipment failed. The flames did not go beyond the fryer area.

According to the fire department, the damage was limited to $5,000. No one was hurt.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department was notified of the fire.

