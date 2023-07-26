Georgia man accused in Battle Creek woman's death extradited, charged with murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Georgia man accused of killing a Battle Creek woman last month has been extradited to Michigan.

The Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD) says Arely Hernandez was shot and killed June 17 near Golden Avenue and Riverside Drive.

The suspect, 31-year-old Tramayne Brown, was arrested soon after. He is now lodged at the Calhoun County Jail, according to police.

We’re told Brown was charged with kidnapping and murder.

