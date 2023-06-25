Person of interest in murder of Battle Creek woman arrested in Georgia

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A person of interest in the murder of a Battle Creek woman was arrested in the state of Georgia on Saturday.

According to the City of Battle Creek, on June 17, police heard gunshots in the area of Golden Avenue and Riverside Drive. They found a car in the tree line at the edge of Riverside Park. When they approached the car, they found Arely Hernandez with apparent gunshot wounds.

The Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance tried to save Hernandez. However, she died at the scene.

Battle Creek Police and the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office are working with local agencies in Georgia to have the suspect extradited back to Calhoun County.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube