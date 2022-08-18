Watch Now
Calhoun County gas station robbed at gunpoint

Posted at 8:52 AM, Aug 18, 2022
TEKONSHA, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint.

The sheriff's office shared pictures of the suspect caught on a security camera.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at a BP station on M-60 in Tekonsha.

The person pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

Deputies describe the suspect as a white man between 5'11" and 6'2", with brown hair; wearing the following:

  • black jacket
  • blue shirt with the words "AERO 1987" in white lettering
  • red & white plaid pajama pants
  • white tennis shoes
  • a tan baseball hat
  • white-rimmed glasses
  • black and neon green work-type gloves.

Witnesses say they were last seen heading north on I-69 in a tan Buick.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, please reach out to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

