Fulton man shot and killed after apparently breaking into apartment

Posted at 4:58 PM, Mar 09, 2023
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Fulton man has died after apparently breaking into an apartment in Battle Creek on Wednesday. He has been identified as 40-year-old Donald Richard Gunthrie.

According to the City of Battle Creek, the apparent break-in occurred at the Georgetown Estates Apartments at around 9:41 p.m. It appears that Gunthrie forced his way into a victim’s apartment. He was then shot by the victim.

At this time, it appears that the victim acted in self-defense.

Gunthrie was then taken to Boston Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, where he was later pronounced dead.

Battle Creek Police are still investigating the incident. The case will be submitted to the Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review.

