Full Blast Recreation Center announces switch to fall/winter schedule

Posted at 6:21 PM, Aug 30, 2021
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Full Blast Recreation Center announced the seasonal closing of Flash Flood Water Park.

The last day to visit the water park is Sun. Sept. 5, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. However, the water park will host the 2021 Puppy Plunge on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

According to the City of Battle Creek, Full Blast and the fitness center will be closed Thursday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 6 for Labor Day, and refinishing. The facilities will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 7 with hours being from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

More information on upcoming recreation programs can be found online.

