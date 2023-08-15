Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Firefighters respond to electrical fire at Kellogg Community College

Kellogg Community College
file photo
kellogg.edu
Kellogg Community College
Posted at 2:45 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 14:45:23-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a fire Monday morning at Kellogg Community College.

The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) says the fire broke out before 5 a.m.

We’re told firefighters located no evidence of a fire from the outside, but an investigation revealed smoke inside the Severin Building.

Fire officials then located an HVAC unit that was on fire, according to BCFD.

The fire department says the incident resulted in a total of $10,000 in content and property damage.

No one was hurt.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward