Firefighter passes out while responding to Battle Creek fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A firefighter was hurt while responding to a house fire in Battle Creek Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out in the 200 block of Hunter Street before 5:15 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD).

We’re told crews found heavy smoke billowing from the rear and the edge of the roof. Firefighters were told people might have been trapped inside.

BCFD says one of their firefighters lost consciousness while inside the home. He was rushed out of the building while others worked to put out the fire.

No victims were found in the home, fire officials say. The firefighter who lost consciousness was hospitalized and later released.

“They are now home and doing well,” the department writes.

