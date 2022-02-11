Firefighter injured while battling Battle Creek fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A firefighter had to be taken to the hospital Friday morning after suffering a back injury while battling a fire at a Battle Creek apartment.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at a multi-family building in Battle Creek just before 10 a.m. Friday on Greentree Boulevard.

The fire department says crews could see smoke coming from the eaves of the attic when they arrived at the scene.

Firefighters were able to gain control of the fire quickly.

The department says the fire was located in the third-floor apartment and in the attic.

A firefighter suffered a back injury on scene and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of the firefighter’s injury is unclear. No one else was hurt in the fire.

According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, the fire was caused by a contractor using a heater that caught fire to some plastic. The fire then spread rapidly up the wall and into the attic space.

The fire department estimates the fire caused more than $50,000 in damage to the building.