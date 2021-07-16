Fire marshal investigating 2 suspicious house fires in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The fire marshal is investigating two suspicious house fires in Battle Creek that happened within 24 hours.

The first suspicious fire happened Thursday at a vacant 3-unit home around 4:50 p.m. on W. Van Buren St.

Battle Creek firefighters arrived on the scene and saw flames on the first floor and heavy smoke throughout the rest of the building.

It took firefighters an hour, and the flames extended to the second floor and attic, but crews were able to put the fire out.

A firefighter suffered a hand injury while fighting the flames.

The vacant building was scheduled for demolition.

Investigators determined the fire was suspicious and the fire marshal is now investigating.

The second suspicious fire happened early Friday morning just before 1:30 at a two-story home on Nelson St.

Battle Creek firefighters say they believe the fire started on the rear porch and spread to the first floor of the home.

No one was inside the house at the time, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes.

No one was injured, and the fire marshal is now investigating.

It’s unclear if investigators believe the two suspicious fires are related.

