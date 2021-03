BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A fire destroyed a garage and damaged two cars Friday morning in Battle Creek.

Firefighters arrived to the home at 146 Waukapisco Beach about 4:45 a.m. and found heavy flames coming from the whole building, a news release said.

A secondary power line was also on the ground when crews arrived.

After the fire was brought under control, units performed overhaul and checked for extension.

No firefighters or civilians were injured.