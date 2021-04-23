Fire at vacant school in Battle Creek reignites

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Smoldering contents from an early Thursday fire re-ignited Friday morning, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched about 9:35 a.m. to the former Southwestern Academy, arriving within two minutes.

The small fire was quickly extinguished and the structure was still secure from Thursday’s fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the first fire.

Anyone with information may call the Battle Creek Fire Department at 269-966-3519.