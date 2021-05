BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Crews responded to a fire in Battle Creek this afternoon, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department.

We’re told a fifth-wheel camper was engulfed in flames on South Minges Road, spreading to the side and attic of a nearby pole barn.

The fire was quickly controlled thanks to an aggressive attack by multiple crews, the fire department tells us.

No injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.

