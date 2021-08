BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An electrical outlet sparked a fire in a Battle Creek apartment building this morning.

Officials say the fire occurred at Williamsburg Apartments on 795 Wagner Drive just before 2 a.m. Firefighters arrived within minutes to the building and saw smoke coming from a second story window. However, they were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes.

The resident of the apartment the fire started in was not home at the time, and no one in the building was injured.