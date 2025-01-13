Dynamite discovered in basement of Calhoun County home

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Seven to 10 sticks of dynamite were found in a home and neutralized by a bomb squad Sunday.

At 3:45 p.m. Sunday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a homeowner who believed they had discovered a container containing possible dynamite in the 10000 block of Gorsline Road. The homeowner said that while cleaning out the basement, they found the container, which they suspected had been left behind by a relative who had lived in the home years earlier.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies decided to contact the Battle Creek Police Department bomb squad, which responded quickly and confirmed that the container contained seven to 10 sticks of dynamite.

Using special equipment, the bomb squad removed the container and its contents safely from the home, transported them to a secure location outside and neutralized the dynamite in a controlled manner.

The bomb squad returned to the site Monday to complete the final cleanup.

﻿The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Battle Creek Police Department bomb squad, the Pennfield Township Fire Department, LifeCare Ambulance and Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Lt. Hess at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office by calling (269) 781-0880 or Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at (269) 781-0911. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through Silent Observer at (269) 781-9700.

The incident remains under investigation by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

