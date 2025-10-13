Driver suspected of hitting and killing man arrested hours after Sunday crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A driver suspected of running from the scene of a deadly crash in Battle Creek on Sunday was picked up by police hours later.

Officers responded to the intersection of Renton Road and Watkins Road early Sunday morning. There they found a 36-year-old man who had been hit by a vehicle. Despite medical care, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that hit the man was still at the scene of the crash, but no one was inside.

Hours later on Sunday afternoon, police tracked down the suspected driver. The 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing a deadly crash.

The identities of both men were not released.

Detectives continue to investigate the situation.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at (269) 781-0911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

