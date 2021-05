SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Deputies responded to a hit-and-run incident at a Springfield intersection yesterday morning, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told it happened on Harmonia Road and Helmer Road.

Authorities say a white male driver fled the area before deputies arrived, adding his truck was determined to be stolen out of Charlotte, Mich.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

