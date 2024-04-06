Dog dies in Battle Creek house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A dog is dead following a Friday evening house fire in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says they were called to a home on Orchard Avenue just before 10 p.m.

When they arrived, fire officials say smoke was coming from the back of the two-story house.

Fire crews searched the home and found the owner's dog on the first floor. They attempted resuscitation but were unsuccessful.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire inspector says the fire started in the kitchen, but it is unclear what happened at this time.

Officials say damage was specific to the kitchen, but there was smoke damage throughout the rest of the home. It's estimated there is nearly $20,000 in property damage.