DNR considering charges after gray wolf shot, killed in Calhoun County

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is exploring potential criminal charges after a gray wolf was shot and killed in Calhoun County.

The wolf was also the first recorded sighting for its species in the West Michigan wilderness in more than a century, according to the DNR. It was found dead in January.

We’re told the hunter and a guide stated they thought the wolf was a large coyote, but testing confirmed it was a gray wolf.

Gray wolves are considered endangered in Michigan.

The DNR tells us investigation for possible charges in the incident aligns with department protocol when a member of an endangered species is taken.

