Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

DNR considering charges after gray wolf shot, killed in Calhoun County

Gray Wolf Michigan
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Gary Kramer/AP
FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf. Members of Congress have proposed legislation that would remove court-imposed legal protections for gray wolves in four states. Bills introduced Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2015 by Reps. John Kline of Minnesota and Reid Ribble of Wisconsin seek to override decisions by federal judges last year to restore legal protection to wolves in Wyoming and the western Great Lakes states of Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin. (AP Photo/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Gary Kramer, File)
Gray Wolf Michigan
Posted at 12:49 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 12:49:15-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is exploring potential criminal charges after a gray wolf was shot and killed in Calhoun County.

The wolf was also the first recorded sighting for its species in the West Michigan wilderness in more than a century, according to the DNR. It was found dead in January.

We’re told the hunter and a guide stated they thought the wolf was a large coyote, but testing confirmed it was a gray wolf.

Gray wolves are considered endangered in Michigan.

READ MORE: Gray wolf killed during coyote hunt in Calhoun County

The DNR tells us investigation for possible charges in the incident aligns with department protocol when a member of an endangered species is taken.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book