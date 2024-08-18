Deputies seek person of interest for Pennfield Township assault

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators are looking for a man who may have assaulted an 18-year-old woman in Pennfield Township.

Deputies were patrolling near the intersection of Lafayette Avenue and Helmer Road early Sunday morning when the victim walked up to them and explained she had been assaulted by a 28-year-old family member, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

The assault reportedly occurred around other family members in the 100 block of Milton Avenue. CCSO says they were told a gun was used. Deputies arrived at the scene of the incident, and the other family members were taken to safety.

We’re told the suspect was thought to still be inside the home but the search team was unable to find him.

CCSO tells us a person of interest was identified, adding they are continuing to look for him in the area along with places he is known to visit.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

