Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Deputies: Man seriously injured after crash caused by running stop sign in Calhoun County

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Calhoun County Sheriff unit file photo.jpeg
Posted at 2:15 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 14:15:15-04

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Three people were injured – one of them critically – after a crash in Calhoun County that deputies say was caused by a man not stopping at a stop sign.

It happened about 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of N. 30th Street and 6th Avenue in Springfield, according to a news release.

Deputies’ investigation showed a 42-year-old Battle Creek man was northbound on 6th Avenue and was hit by an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 70-year-old Battle Creek man, that didn’t stop at a stop sign.

The two occupants of the northbound vehicle, which overturned, had minor injuries, while the man in the eastbound vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries.

They were taken to Bronson Battle Creek.

Springfield Fire and Lifecare Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The Calhoun County accident reconstruction team continues to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time