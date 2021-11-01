Deputies: Man seriously injured after crash caused by running stop sign in Calhoun County

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Three people were injured – one of them critically – after a crash in Calhoun County that deputies say was caused by a man not stopping at a stop sign.

It happened about 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of N. 30th Street and 6th Avenue in Springfield, according to a news release.

Deputies’ investigation showed a 42-year-old Battle Creek man was northbound on 6th Avenue and was hit by an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 70-year-old Battle Creek man, that didn’t stop at a stop sign.

The two occupants of the northbound vehicle, which overturned, had minor injuries, while the man in the eastbound vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries.

They were taken to Bronson Battle Creek.

Springfield Fire and Lifecare Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The Calhoun County accident reconstruction team continues to investigate.