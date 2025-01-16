Deputies investigate 5 suspected arsons in Homer

HOMER, Mich. — Deputies are investigating a series of fires they say may have been set intentionally in Homer over the last several months.

All of the fires happened in the 400 block of South Webster Street, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

We’re told the fires were small and were quickly extinguished.

In the interest of public safety, CCSO says it is collaborating with the Homer Fire Department to track down the person(s) responsible.

Those with knowledge related to the fires are asked to connect with deputies at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

