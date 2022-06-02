Crisis Intervention Training prepared Battle Creek police to respond to recent mental health crisis

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man has been charged for shooting an officer's gun during a struggle.

Battle Creek Police Department said he was having a mental health episode at the time.

The incident happened Thursday, May 26.

Body camera footage released by the department showed moments before and after them man fired an officer's weapon.

"We received calls of a gentleman who was running out of traffic. It appeared as if he was trying to get hit by a vehicle. When officers respond to the scene, they make contact with him, and he was saying some things that alert to them something, something was amiss," said Battle Creek Police Department Deputy Chief for the Patrol Division Troy Gilleylen.

Officers first tried to deescalate the situation by talking to him, something they said is taught in trainings in the academy. It also is taught in even more detail by courses through the department including crisis intervention training or CIT.

"We probably spend 16 hours to begin with, and then as it progresses, for instance, the CIT training itself is a 40-hour course and mental health training for first aid is a several hour course as well," said Deputy Chief Gilleylen.

As seen in body camera footage, the man runs back into traffic and officers make contact with him.

The man grabs one of the officer's guns in the holster and pulls the trigger.

"He was able to get his fingers just in the right place, and the gun was caught by the holster itself, the rotation feature, but he was still able to get his finger in there just enough to get a hold of the officers figure when fired off one round," said Deputy Chief Gilleylen.

"Some of the thinking these days is that because there was a position among mental health community, that police officers should not be involved these situations because of the fact that they are armed and uniformed, and they can be perceived as being a threat to the person as was this case, so that's the argument for the corresponding model," said Western Michigan University Professor of Sociology Dr. Barry Goetz.

Dr. Goetz who specializes in policing and society said law enforcement officers still need to be trained because there are more of them than mental health workers.

While the man was arrested and lodged in Calhoun County Jail, Battle Creek Police Department said they've reached out to their mental health partners.

"That is always important to us to get the necessary help that they need in an incident like this, so we are working with them. They were briefed on the situation, along with the jail and others on this stuff," said Deputy Chief Gilleylen.

The officer was hurt, but the injury was minor and he is already back to work.