UPDATE: man charged with firing officer’s gun amid mental health crisis

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department says 49-year-old Brian Armstrong faces several charges after he shot an officer’s gun during a mental health crisis.

Officers Joshua Millikin and Hunter Barnett say it started around 4 p.m. last Thursday, May 26.

They say Armstrong was near the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Capital Avenue NE, dancing in traffic and intentionally trying to get hit by passing cars.

The officers say they decided Armstrong was struggling through a mental health crisis, so they tried to de-escalate the situation by talking with him.

They say Armstrong “kept acting and speaking irrationally,” so they tried to take him to the hospital for evaluation.

The police department says Armstrong resisted and fought with the officers, who say he tried to take one of their guns.

The officers say Armstrong was able to pull the trigger and the gun shot through its holster, grazing the officer’s leg.

WATCH: POLICE BODY CAM VIDEO

**Disclaimer: Includes profanity, struggle and shooting**

They eventually arrested Armstrong, who was not hurt physically.

The department says Armstrong is now in jail where he will receive mental health care.

He faces charges for resisting and obstructing police, assault with a dangerous weapon and trying to disarm a police officer.

**If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.**

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube