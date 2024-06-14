Court Documents: Man in Calhoun County admits to sexually assaulting 2 children

FREDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 79-year-old man living in Calhoun County admitted to sexually assaulting two minors during an investigation that started in Tennessee.

William Haroff faces 18 charges connected to the allegations that he sexually abused the victims over several years, starting as early as 2015. All of the counts are for criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under the age of 13; 13 of the charges are in the first degree, the remaining 5 are second degree.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 17, the investigation into Haroff started this April in Tennessee. A victim reported being sexually assaulted multiple times across several years at a home in Calhoun County's Fredonia Township. They told detectives the assaults started when they were 5 and continued until they were 12 years old.

The victim says Haroff would visit in the middle of the night, lock the door to the room, and tell them to take off their clothes. They also told police they would take baths together.

Detectives from Tennessee and the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office first spoke with Haroff earlier this week, meeting him at his home. Court records show the 79-year-old said the victim struggled sleeping and he would help them fall asleep by staying in the room.

A day later Haroff called detectives, saying he wanted to speak again. According to police, he admitted to the inappropriate acts, which started when the victim was as young as 6 years old. Haroff told police he committed the assaults on "countless occasions."

Later in the interview with police, he admitted also sexually assaulting another young child.

Per the court records, he admitted the crimes because of feeling remorse and guilt over his actions.

Haroff was arraigned on Friday afternoon in Calhoun County District Court. He pleaded not guilty. The judge denied him bond, so Haroff will remain in custody as the case moves through the legal system.

If convicted on any of the first degree criminal sexual conduct charges, Haroff could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Resources for victims of sexual assault

If a child you know has been sexually assaulted, there are many resources available for their support.

If you suspect someone is the victim of a sexual assault, there is a national hotline to call: 1-800-656-4673. The hotline is run by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. You can also call your local police agency to report any suspected sex crimes.

The Child Advocacy Centers of Michigan serve children and teens who are victims of any form of abuse. 39 physical locations in Michigan provide a space for kids to feel safe telling their story and get the help they need. The organization also provides training for adults to recognize the signs of abuse and know how to report it to authorities.

A national organization dedicated to preventing the sexual abuse of children is Stop it Now! which also assists victims and trains people to end abuse in its tracks.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube