Clarendon Twp. man airlifted with critical injuries from Eckford Twp. rollover crash

Posted at 9:54 AM, Oct 03, 2023
ECKFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Clarendon Township man was airlifted with critical injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening in Eckford Township.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the crash occurred at around 6 p.m. in the 19000 block of Homer Road.

We’re told the car failed to navigate a curve there, causing it to leave the road and roll over.

The 31-year-old man was transported to a Kalamazoo hospital for treatment, deputies say.

CCSO credits Fredonia Township Fire, Michigan State Police and Eaton Proving Grounds for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are urged to connect with deputies by calling 269-781-0880.

