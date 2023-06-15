City of Battle Creek to resume late fees on utility bills July 3

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek will resume late fees on utility bills next month.

Officials say they did not charge late fees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to help those who struggled to pay their bills.

With COVID-19 no longer considered an emergency, the city says it will begin issuing late fees totaling 10% of unpaid bills starting Monday, July 3.

That goes for water, sewer, garbage, recycling and sewer “readiness” services.

We’re told options are available to customers who require help with paying their dues. Call 211 for resources.

Those with questions are encouraged to send an email to PublicInput@battlecreekmi.gov or call 269-966-3311.

