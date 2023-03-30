City of Battle Creek pays off $800K of residents' utility debts

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek says it has used part of its share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to cover residents’ outstanding utility bills.

We’re told the city set aside $800,000 to pay off utility debts incurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021.

The measure benefited 3,243 residents in Battle Creek. The city says customers were credited March 4.

The city further explains no action is required in order to receive payment.

Letters regarding the utility payments were sent to residents beforehand, according to the city of Battle Creek.

Those with questions are asked to connect with the Finance or Utility Billing departments by calling 269-966-3311.

