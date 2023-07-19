City of Battle Creek seeks input on domesticated ducks, quail

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Should Battle Creek residents keep ducks and quail as pets? City officials want to know!

We’re told the Planning Division is in the early stages of drafting a citywide ordinance on domestic ducks and quail but wanted to collect public input first.

The city says the online survey takes up to five minutes to fill out.

Meanwhile, the city also wants to know how community members feel about beekeeping. That survey can be filled out here.

Both ordinances are expected to be introduced during a City Commission meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The city says the Pekin duck is the species most often kept as pets. They live to about 5–12 years with adult females weighing as much as nine pounds. They can produce four to five eggs weekly, which are larger than chickens’ eggs.

Quail are much smaller with adults weighing less than half a pound. They live 3–5 years in the wilderness, and females lay 150–300 small eggs annually. They cluck and may produce loud calls if a predator is spotted.

View the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development’s packet on farm animal care for more information.

Those with questions or information related to ducks, quail or beekeeping may call 269-966-3311 or send an email to Planning Supervisor Darcy Schmitt at dcschmitt@battlecreekmi.gov.

