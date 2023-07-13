Battle Creek officials to consider beekeeping ordinance, survey released

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — How do you feel about beekeeping? The city of Battle Creek wants to know.

We’re told a resident has expressed interest in becoming a beekeeper.

Before an ordinance on beekeeping is drafted, the city says they want to hear from community members.

Those wishing to offer input may fill out this survey, which the city says takes roughly three minutes to finish.

The ordinance is expected to be introduced Tuesday, Aug. 15 during a city commission meeting but is subject to change.

Individuals with questions are asked to connect with Planning staff at 269-966-3311 or Planning Supervisor Darcy Schmitt at dcschmitt@battlecreekmi.gov.

