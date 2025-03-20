City of Battle Creek reveals winners of snowplow naming contest

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Make way for Snobi-Won Plownobi and Sir Plows-A-Lot! The city of Battle Creek unveiled the winners of this year's snowplow naming contest.

Voting opened to the public in early February after city officials narrowed down 140 submissions to 91 name ideas.

We’re told the city initially planned to announce the winners in late February but “unforeseen circumstances” had other plans. Most of the snow melted afterward, and officials decided it would be better to reveal the winning names in the fall.

Then a round of fresh snow descended over southwest Michigan on the first day of spring. The city says it must have been a sign from Mother Nature to unveil the names sooner rather than later.

The top 10 snowplow names are:



Him-A-Layin Salt Blizzard of Oz Sir Plows-A-Lot Fast and Flurrious Austin Plowers Just Scraping By NoMoSno Blade Runner Snobi-Won Plownobi Feeling Salty Today

The city of Battle Creek says the names will appear on their plows later in the year.

Check out the top 20 names on the city’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube