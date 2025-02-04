City of Battle Creek opens voting for snowplow naming contest

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Voting is now underway for Battle Creek’s snowplow naming contest!

City officials started looking for fun and creative ideas to name its snowplows back in December. After receiving 140 submissions, they narrowed down the field to 91 names.

Some of FOX 17’s favorites include Austin Plowers, Han Snowlo, Ice Krispy Sleets, Salt and Push It, and Fast and Flurrious.

Vote online through Feb. 21. Contest winners will be announced early March.

