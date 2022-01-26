City of Battle Creek going through equity audit

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is under the microscope as they go through an equity audit, focusing on equality, diversity and inclusion within the municipality.

They've hired a consultant group to lead this effort.

It involves both the city of Battle Creek and police department, stemming from the demonstrations and protests held almost two years ago following George Floyd's death.

The goal is to review current practices and policies to ensure they're being equitable.

It's a tough conversation that needed to be had at the municipal level, according to Battle Creek's City Manager Rebecca Fleury.

The city hired a group called MGT Consulting to conduct the audit looking at policies, procedures and other data within the city and police department.

Fleury said the audit itself is just the first in making a more welcoming environment on the municipal level.

"The audit itself has two phases. It is the HR systems and then the community-police relations, and that will culminate in a diversity equity inclusion plan, certainly the results and then that plan. Then whatever that plan looks like then we will work to implement that plan, and I can't even begin to tell you what that looks like. I think it'll probably be, I believe it will be the hiring of a diversity equity inclusion officer," said Rebecca Fleury, the city of Battle Creek's City Manager.

The audit is being paid for through the city's general fund and is expected to be completed by May of this year.