City of Battle Creek buildings reopen to the public next week

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Government buildings in Battle Creek will be open to the public for the first time in months starting Monday, July 12, according to the City of Battle Creek.

We’re told hours will be limited to 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays.

The City says many of their services can be accessed online and by calling 269-966-3311.

The City of Battle Creek encourages unvaccinated visitors to wear a mask and to visit at a later date if they are not feeling well. The City has also released the following information:

The Department of Public Works opens at 7:30 a.m. on weekdays.

The Battle Creek Transit building will still be closed, but a walk-up window will be operational from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays for customer service. Drivers and passengers must still wear masks.

Fingerprinting with the police department will resume Tuesday, July 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Summer hours for the Full Blast Recreation Center will continue on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Flash Flood Water Park will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

We’re told public meetings will still be virtual for the time being.

